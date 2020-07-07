Gail Collins



Belfair - Gail Marie (Laskoski) Collins, born 6/18/51 passed away in her sleep on Saturday June 27th at 1am, after a year long battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Bremerton to June and Mitchell Laskoski and spent her retirement years in Belfair with her husband of 35 years, Douglas Collins. Her daughter Amy (Brezacek) Jackson and son Zachary Collins, mother June, sister Linda and brother Steve were by her side during her last days. Gail was a very loving, giving woman, and loved being a mom and grandma. She was an avid Seahawks fan, enjoyed cross stitching, lunch with friends and family picnics. She will be dearly missed. Memorial service TBD, contact family for details.









