Gail Diane TaylorPort Gamble - Gail Diane Taylor of Port Gamble passed away from cancer on July 8, 2020 at Bremerton, Washington. Gail was born on November 3, 1939 in Astoria, Oregon to Norman and Lula Thompson. Gail spent her early years in Oregon before moving to Edmonds in 1950 where she graduated as salutatorian of her class of 1957. For a more complete obituary please go to: https://www.lewischapel.com/obituaries/Gail-Diane-Taylor?obId=18002709#/obituaryInfo