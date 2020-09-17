Gail L. Garman



Born July 2nd, 1937 in Seattle Washington. He passed away on June 19th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Bert B. Garman and Ida Frances Garman, his siblings Dorothy Forcier, Brian Garman and Barry Garman. He is survived by his brother Charles Garman (Patti), son Bradley Garman (Paula), daughter Marcia Hawkins, grandchildren Rebecca Henshaw (Mark) and Steven Hawkins (Carmella), and great-granddaughters Rylee, Harper, and Presley. Gail went to Coontz Junior High School and Bremerton High School. He showed a hardworking spirit even as a boy; he had a paper stand outside the Navy Yard gates in the morning and set pins at the bowling alley at night. Gail loved music and played the trumpet in the junior and senior high school bands. He went to work for Boeing in Seattle as a riveter at age 18 until the year 1957. He then started his Shipfitter apprenticeship for PSNS in Bremerton and became a Shipfitter. In 1969 he moved to Richland with his family to work as a Boilermaker at Hanford for Atlantic Richfield. A few years later Gail left there to be a Loftsman working for Lockheed on the Polar Star and Polar Sea Icebreaker ships. In 1973 he returned to the Navy Yard in Bremerton to work as a Shipfitter, then Loftsman. He retired in 1993 with 31 years service to PSNS. In retirement Gail extensively traveled the U.S. by motorcycle, auto, and airplane. One of his favorite trips was years before he retired taking his parents on a driving trip to Ohio to see his dads childhood home. Then to Vermont to see his moms relatives. Gail was a long time member of the Belfair Eagles (FOE) and spent a much enjoyed time as trustee to that organization. He loved all local sports teams and was a season ticket holder for the Huskies Football team for many years. He loved traveling between his second homes in Prescott, AZ and later in the Tri-Cities. He loved every chance to spend time with his family. Now his family is celebrating his life. We all miss you Gail and look forward to seeing you again in a better place.









