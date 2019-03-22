|
Gail Marie Alagna
Bremerton, WA
Gail Marie Alagna extinguished her physical candle on Saturday, March 16th 2019 at age 62 in Bremerton, Washington.
She was born December 1st, 1956 to Catherine Clark and Herbert McClintock in Aurora, Colorado. Her family moved to Port Orchard in 1959 and she remained here for her lifetime. Gail graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1975.
In 1982 she married her partner and best friend John Alagna where they made their home in South Colby, Washington and together raised two boys.
Gail will always be remembered for her strength and courage to overcome any adversity along with her giving heart which reached out to help others regardless of the circumstances. She loved crafting, crochet, animals and the camaraderie of great friendships.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Ava Jean McClintock and step-son Arden Alagna. She is survived by her husband John, step-son Elias Alagna (Rachael), Nephew Derik McClintock (Heather) and four grandchildren: Blake, Sheva, Lily and Zoe.
At her request there will be no service. Donations to honor her memory can be made to either Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or The Lymphoma Research Foundation.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 22, 2019