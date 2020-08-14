Gary A. Cunningham
Seabeck, WA - Gary Allen Cunningham, 80, of Seabeck, WA, passed away on August 9, 2020, at his home after a short battle with ALS. Born on July 4, 1940 in Seattle, WA to Chester and Elsie (Peterson) Cunningham, Gary went on to graduate from Ballard High School in Seattle. He was a graduate of Yale University, receiving a degree in Civil Engineering in 1962. In 1965 he received a law degree from the University of Washington. Gary married Marilyn Thunman on June 13, 1964 in Seattle. He served in the reserves during the Vietnam War. At this time, Gary worked in the King County Prosecutor's Office from 1965-1967. In 1967 he and Marilyn moved to Kitsap County, where Gary practiced in the Bishop Law Firm for 52 years. He was an active member of Bremerton Rotary, Hood Canal Environmental Council, and Great Peninsula Conservancy. In his spare time he enjoyed hiking, skiing, golf, and travel. Gary's memory will live on with his loving wife of 56 years, Marilyn; brother, Jay; niece, Anna; and the many friends he and Marilyn made in Kitsap County. Graveside services for Gary will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton. Memorial donations may be made to the Great Peninsula Conservancy at greatpeninsula.org
or the Hood Canal Environmental Council at P.O. Box 87, Seabeck, WA 98380. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com