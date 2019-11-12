|
Gary Bernard Lundy
On Sunday November 3, 2019, Gary Bernard Lundy, loving father of three children passed away at the age of 77.
Gary was born on October 9, 1942 in Nampa, Idaho to Harold and Edith (Deboard) Lundy. He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Washington in 1971. Gary had an entrepreneurial spirit and during his lifetime started multiple companies in the Bremerton area.
Gary's deepest passion was his three children, who he loved very much. He would often say that his children were his greatest achievement. Although the family lived in different parts of the country, Gary was adamant that the family come together every year for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Father's Day.
Gary was an astute businessman. He started several businesses including a custom sailboat company, a woodworking company, a very successful chain of video stores, a Satellite company, and most recently, 800 MHz, Inc. He loved business. He found great pleasure in building successful and profitable companies that employed residents in his community. Gary also deeply loved being on the water and boating whenever he could. Whether on a sailboat, on his powerboat "Overheated", or on a cruise ship, he felt at home on the water. He also loved reading, snow skiing, and watching old westerns in the evening with a bucket of popcorn and a glass wine. Gary was known for his keen intellect, quick wit, and infectious smile.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Harold, and his mother Edith. He is survived by his three children Wayne, Gary, and Amy, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and sisters Melva and Rhonda. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Bremerton Yacht Club on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Donations in Gary Lundy's' name can be sent to the at PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019