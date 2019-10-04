|
Gary Eddings
Gary was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, November 24, 1952, to Lawrence Eddings and Audrey Hamblen Eddings. Gary grew up, with his younger sister, Teresa, in their United Methodist pastor's family. Gary established new friends as he participated in school sporting events in Oregon, Illinois, California, Idaho and Washington. The family moved to Silverdale, WA in 1970, where he completed his high school education at Central Kitsap High School class of 1971. Shortly after graduation Gary became interested in fire and rescue, especially the medical side of the fire department. He began volunteering at the CK Fire District #1. After completion of his training, he became the first paramedic in Kitsap County, serving CKFD #1 for over thirty years. He retired in 2005 as Battalion Chief of the Medical Division. After retirement he enjoyed years of research and writing suspenseful Native American published books, golf, writers club, gardening, dogs & his bird.
Gary was predeceased by his son, Joshua James [1983] and his mother [2014]. He is survived by his father Larry Eddings of Silverdale: his sister Teri (Scott) Bachelor of Snohomish; brother Kerry (Meleah) McCulley of Grangeville, ID; children Paula Eddings of Lynden; Ben (Ali) Eddings of Wenatchee; Kristen (Michael) Tetteh of Bellingham; Aleah (Karl) Knutzen of Silverdale. Grandchildren Gwen, Lincoln, Waylon, Ellodie, Kaelee and Ridley and nieces Carly and Haley alongside in friendship with their mom/grandmother/aunt Anita Eddings. All of us will remember in joy and laughter our legendGary experiences. He passed on through heavens gates on September 30, 2019.
A memorial will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at Silverdale United Methodist Church at 2pm
Donations in his honor may be made to either CK Medic One Foundation or Kitsap Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund and mailed to 5300 NW Newberry Hill Road, Silverdale, WA 98383.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 4, 2019