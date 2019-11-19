|
|
On November 16, 2019, Gary Francis Stephens passed away at the age of 83. Gary was born on October 16, 1936 in Yakima, WA to Alfred and Rose Stephens. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gail and James; and his former wife, Janet Lane Snyder. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Julia Hansen and Sara Stephens; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
After serving in the Army Security Service, Gary graduated from Portland State College. He had a career of 26 years Federal Service at NUWC Keyport, retiring in 1993.
A funeral service will be held at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:00pm with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Poulsbo City Cemetery. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019