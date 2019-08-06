Resources
Gary Manning Schmidt

- - Gary Manning Schmidt was born December 21st, 1943 to William and Frances Schmidt, in North Tonawanda, New York. Gary passed away on January 6th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, sons, step-daughters and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on August 10, 2019 at the Village Green Community Center, 26159 Dulay Rd, Kingston, WA 98346 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Parks Foundation in Gary Schmidt's name.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
