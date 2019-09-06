Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Gary Thompson
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church
North Augusta, SC
Gary Thompson


1947 - 2019
Bremerton - Gary Thompson entered into rest in Augusta, GA on August 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church, North Augusta, SC, with Rev. Clarence Hill officiating. Survivors are his wife, Janet Thompson; sons, Gary (Bernistine) Thompson, Jr., Mark Tillman, Paul Tillman; daughters, Monica Scott, Yolunda Brown, Marsha (Lyle) Haywood, Monica (Arthur) Bennett; goddaughters, Dawn Davidson, Detra Davidson-Stewart; brother, James (Carol) Etlen; twenty three grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
