Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
For more information about
Geoffrey Kerley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Kerley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Thornton Kerley


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geoffrey Thornton Kerley

Silverdale

Geoffrey Thornton Kerley went home to his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2019. He was born in North Wilkesboro, N. Carolina on December 30, 1942. At his passing he was 76 years old. Geoff was an electronics engineer and worked for NUWC Keyport, Raytheon and Amcor for 58 years.

Geoff had a wonderful sense of humor and was always making people laugh with his wit and funny way of saying things. He and his wife of forty years loved to travel and went to Spain, Australia, and New Zealand, but his favorite destination was Hawaii.

Geoff loved the people of Haiti and worked with an organization called R.E.F.U.G.E to raise money to build churches and schools and to help the needy in this very poor country. He made several trips to Haiti.

Geoff and Jo Linda also attended Sonshine Baptist Fellowship for over 20 years.

He is survived by his spouse Jo Linda, his daughters Laura Lambe (Michael), Kathleen King (Daniel), his sons, Frederick Alan Kerley (Theresa), Gerald Goodman (Teresa), his 8 grandchildren, Ashley Lambe, Tessa Lambe, and Nicholas Lambe, Derek King and Caleb King, Jacob Kerley, Bailey Goodman, and Gerald Goodman Jr.

He is also survived by his brother Victor Kerley (Judi), two sisters Norma Fulmer (Ted) and Pamela Anderson (Steve), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mary Ellen Kerley.

Geoff was loved by his family and many friends and we will miss him dearly. We will met again as God has promised in His Word- "And this is the promise that He hath promised us, even eternal life." 1 John 2:25 KJV
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now