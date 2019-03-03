|
|
Geoffrey Thornton Kerley
Silverdale
Geoffrey Thornton Kerley went home to his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2019. He was born in North Wilkesboro, N. Carolina on December 30, 1942. At his passing he was 76 years old. Geoff was an electronics engineer and worked for NUWC Keyport, Raytheon and Amcor for 58 years.
Geoff had a wonderful sense of humor and was always making people laugh with his wit and funny way of saying things. He and his wife of forty years loved to travel and went to Spain, Australia, and New Zealand, but his favorite destination was Hawaii.
Geoff loved the people of Haiti and worked with an organization called R.E.F.U.G.E to raise money to build churches and schools and to help the needy in this very poor country. He made several trips to Haiti.
Geoff and Jo Linda also attended Sonshine Baptist Fellowship for over 20 years.
He is survived by his spouse Jo Linda, his daughters Laura Lambe (Michael), Kathleen King (Daniel), his sons, Frederick Alan Kerley (Theresa), Gerald Goodman (Teresa), his 8 grandchildren, Ashley Lambe, Tessa Lambe, and Nicholas Lambe, Derek King and Caleb King, Jacob Kerley, Bailey Goodman, and Gerald Goodman Jr.
He is also survived by his brother Victor Kerley (Judi), two sisters Norma Fulmer (Ted) and Pamela Anderson (Steve), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mary Ellen Kerley.
Geoff was loved by his family and many friends and we will miss him dearly. We will met again as God has promised in His Word- "And this is the promise that He hath promised us, even eternal life." 1 John 2:25 KJV
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 3, 2019