|
|
George Frederick LeCompte
Bremerton, WA
Nov. 12, 1938 - Feb. 18, 2019
George Frederick LeCompte, age 80, passed away on February 18th, 2019. George was born in Bremerton, Washington, and lived most of his life in Bremerton, graduating from East High. He then attended Linfield College and University of Michigan. His career was as a computer scientist for the Navy, seeing great changes in the field of computing over the course of his career, from full-room mainframes to microcomputer networks.
He enjoyed puzzles and games, including crosswords, sudoku, chess, and go. He also enjoyed spending time camping, hiking and backpacking. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, as an Eagle Scout and a Scoutmaster.He was a member of Manette Community Church.He is survived by his wife Doreen, and his children, David and Cheryl.
A Memorial Service is planned for 1pm, April 13th at Manette Community Church.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019