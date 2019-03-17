Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Manette Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George LeCompte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Frederick LeCompte


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Frederick LeCompte Obituary
George Frederick LeCompte

Bremerton, WA

Nov. 12, 1938 - Feb. 18, 2019

George Frederick LeCompte, age 80, passed away on February 18th, 2019. George was born in Bremerton, Washington, and lived most of his life in Bremerton, graduating from East High. He then attended Linfield College and University of Michigan. His career was as a computer scientist for the Navy, seeing great changes in the field of computing over the course of his career, from full-room mainframes to microcomputer networks.

He enjoyed puzzles and games, including crosswords, sudoku, chess, and go. He also enjoyed spending time camping, hiking and backpacking. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, as an Eagle Scout and a Scoutmaster.He was a member of Manette Community Church.He is survived by his wife Doreen, and his children, David and Cheryl.

A Memorial Service is planned for 1pm, April 13th at Manette Community Church.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.