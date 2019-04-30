|
|
George W. Farnsworth, Jr. passed away on April 12, 2019 after a courageous and admirable battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
George was born on December 22, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to Marjorie Day Farnsworth and George W. Farnsworth. The family moved to Seattle where he was raised and later attended the University of Washington before joining the U.S. Army.
After serving in the military, George began a career in the marine and oil insurance industry that spanned over 30 years and various cities, including Houston, London, Los Angeles and Seattle. Many would call him "the best marine broker on the West Coast".
Not satisfied with being fully retired, George kept busy with various interests and activities. George was one of the proud founders of the then City of Poulsbo Senior Volunteer Police patrol. His volunteer work and dedication to leading the group of seniors would earn him several accolades but most cherished was his new nickname - Papa Cop.
George and his wife of 60 years, Susan, raised their three daughters on Bainbridge Island, where he had also spent time as a young boy. Poulsbo had been his home for the last 30 years.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest daughter Kathy. He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters Teri Johnson (Aaron), Ann O'Neil (Duane), 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. George was a family treasure, a loving and generous husband, an amazing, supportive father and so loved by his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. George was a friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him, a man with an infectious laugh and a brilliant sense of humor.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 30, 2019