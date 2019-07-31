Services
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rill Chapel
1938 - 2019
Georgia Brown Obituary
Georgia Brown

Bremerton - Georgia M. Brown, 80 of Bremerton, died July 24th at Harrison Medical Center. She worked at Eastern State Hospital caring for all she was with. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen C. Brown and Son, Allen G. Brown. She is survived by two daughters, Lori & Tracy and a son Keith as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and her best friend Marion Lund. A viewing will be 1-4pm August 2nd at Rill Chapel. Private burial will be at Sunset Lane Cemetery. A tribute wall is available at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
