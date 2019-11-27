|
Georgia May Nelson
Bremerton - May 8, 1931 to November 9, 2019
Georgia May Nelson departed peacefully on November 9, 2019. Georgia loved spending time with her family, gardening, reading, cooking, church, and buying and selling antiques. She previously had run Kitsap Greeter Service for over thirty years which she had started with her husband, Gene.
Georgia was born in Sappho, Washington and grew up in Clallam Bay, Washington. She was the last surviving child of Clyde and Emma Maneval. She is survived by three of her children, Ron, Brad, and Bryan. Her only daughter passed earlier this year after an illness.
Georgia graduated from Clallam Bay High School and later received a degree at Olympic College in business. She worked at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard right out of college. She met her husband while attending Olympic College, they married, and she soon started raising her family in Bremerton.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Georgia from Noon to 3 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Abundant New Life Church at 3930 Burwell Street, Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019