Gerald "Jerry" Holt, 81, passed away at home on July 12, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He fought a short but very courageous battle with Lymphoma.



Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Rose Holt (McArthur) and brother Jim.



Jerry was born at home in Elma, WA. on June 2 1939. He moved to Bremerton when he was 13 yrs old and then graduated from West High (now Bremerton High) in 1958. He worked as an electrician with IBEW from 1962-1984, marrying Marilyn Doutt on May 12, 1964. He then took over his father in laws business of Kitsap Drivelines in 1984 until retiring in 2017, working well into his 70's. Jerry was well known in Kitsap County with most auto shops and mechanics for his great reputation and honest and hard work. Even now, when Jerry is spoke about from past customers, it's always with great admiration for his work ethic, sense of humor and friendliness to his customers.



In earlier years, Jerry enjoyed camping, hiking, golf and dirt bike riding, Later, his biggest passion was bicycling with his wife, which they did for many years. As they became avid bicyclists, they took many trips all over Washington and even traveled with friends down the coast of Oregon and as far as California and Mexico.



As years went by, he hung up his bicycle and enjoyed other hobbies such as wood working, painting, and traveling to his favorite spot, Pacific Beach. Jerry also had a great love for watching football, no matter the game. He was a dedicated diehard Seahawk fan from the very beginning of the league, attending several games through the years. One of his greatest joys was watching his Hawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. He also enjoyed time with his buddies, meeting up every Wednesday to play pool, enjoy a good whiskey and some good laughs.



Most of all, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his granddaughters grow up and enjoying life to the fullest.



Jerry is survived by his wife Marilyn Holt, sister Kathy Fowler of Bremerton, daughters Deana Harvey (Son in law Tom) of Poulsbo, Sabrina Hassing of Bremerton, and his 3 beloved granddaughters McKenzie Hassing, Robyn Harvey and Gracie Hassing.



Jerry was a great friend to all who knew him and will be remembered for his playful spirit, his contagious smile, his great wit and humor and a child at heart. Words can not describe the loss his family has felt, but the many wonderful memories will be cherished always and will keep him alive in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will occur when it is safe to gather.









