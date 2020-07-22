1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Holt
Gerald "Jerry" Holt

Gerald "Jerry" Holt, 81, passed away at home on July 12, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He fought a short but very courageous battle with Lymphoma.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Rose Holt (McArthur) and brother Jim.

Jerry was born at home in Elma, WA. on June 2 1939. He moved to Bremerton when he was 13 yrs old and then graduated from West High (now Bremerton High) in 1958. He worked as an electrician with IBEW from 1962-1984, marrying Marilyn Doutt on May 12, 1964. He then took over his father in laws business of Kitsap Drivelines in 1984 until retiring in 2017, working well into his 70's. Jerry was well known in Kitsap County with most auto shops and mechanics for his great reputation and honest and hard work. Even now, when Jerry is spoke about from past customers, it's always with great admiration for his work ethic, sense of humor and friendliness to his customers.

In earlier years, Jerry enjoyed camping, hiking, golf and dirt bike riding, Later, his biggest passion was bicycling with his wife, which they did for many years. As they became avid bicyclists, they took many trips all over Washington and even traveled with friends down the coast of Oregon and as far as California and Mexico.

As years went by, he hung up his bicycle and enjoyed other hobbies such as wood working, painting, and traveling to his favorite spot, Pacific Beach. Jerry also had a great love for watching football, no matter the game. He was a dedicated diehard Seahawk fan from the very beginning of the league, attending several games through the years. One of his greatest joys was watching his Hawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. He also enjoyed time with his buddies, meeting up every Wednesday to play pool, enjoy a good whiskey and some good laughs.

Most of all, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his granddaughters grow up and enjoying life to the fullest.

Jerry is survived by his wife Marilyn Holt, sister Kathy Fowler of Bremerton, daughters Deana Harvey (Son in law Tom) of Poulsbo, Sabrina Hassing of Bremerton, and his 3 beloved granddaughters McKenzie Hassing, Robyn Harvey and Gracie Hassing.

Jerry was a great friend to all who knew him and will be remembered for his playful spirit, his contagious smile, his great wit and humor and a child at heart. Words can not describe the loss his family has felt, but the many wonderful memories will be cherished always and will keep him alive in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will occur when it is safe to gather.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Jerry I didnt know you at all but through Sabrina, Im her Maryland Besty, I know about your humor and what a great Dad you were and I could see how you passed your humor down to Sabrina and I know how close your family is. May you rest in peace and if you see my mom, Jeaninne Madison, and my dad, David Madison please tell them I miss them so much and cant wait to see them again some day
Jodi Madison
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Jerry was a very kind man his first love was his family ,he love the family dinners with guests always made you feel special he would give the shirt right off his back for you if you asked.You left so many good memories for us all to hold on to you Rest In Peace Jerry
Ida Kendall
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jerry was generous and inquisitive and played a good game of pool. He built the driveline for my car marrying a 1978 Torquflight Trans with a 1965 Polara rear end. We had a lot of fun at Al's place with Jim Powell and Jim Nardo, shooting the bull and having a few drinks. RIP Jerry! You will always be remembered.
John Endresen
July 22, 2020
John and I are so sorry for your loss..memories will always be with you and your families take care and hugs to all
DEbbie and John Goyette
Friend
