1/1
Gerald Vernon Behrens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Vernon Behrens

Poulsbo - Gerald Vernon Behrens (also known by his initials GV) stepped into eternity on September 23, 2020, one week after his 90th birthday.

He was born September 16, 1930, in Viola Township, Osceola County, Iowa to Gerd and Grace (Leners) Behrens. He and his father were born in the same house. Growing up he lived on a farm with no electricity and attended rural school. His father passed away when he was 13. At that time, he, his mother and brother moved to Sibley, Iowa. He graduated from high school in 1950 and went to work for the local grain elevator. He joined the National Guard at age 17 where he served until age 28. He was a squad leader infantryman serving in the Red Bull 34th Division.

He met his future spouse Joyce Hickman in 1952 and married in 1953. At the time of his passing he and Joyce were married for 67 years. He and Joyce had three sons, Tom, Shawn and Jim.

In 1953 he started as an apprentice lineman for Iowa Electric Light and Power. He worked for the power company for 31 years.

In 1963 he moved his family to Spirit Lake, Iowa where he lived until 1987. While there he was active in his church, community organizations and was a member of IBEW. In 1987 he and Joyce moved to Poulsbo, Washington where he worked as the Maintenance Manager for Christ Memorial Church. He retired in 1991.

During his retirement he enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, the Washington coast and back to Iowa. He was particularly thrilled to go on a two-week mission trip with his oldest son to Panama working with the Guna people. He also enjoyed camping (from tent to trailer to mini home), baseball and his wife's cooking.

Gerald is survived by his spouse, three sons, grandchildren Elizabeth, Andrew, Nathanyl, Josiah, Daved and Dominique, daughters-in-law Nancy and Kim and one brother Marvin Behrens of Waverly, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his mother.

To leave a message for the family please go to: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/tacoma-wa/gerald-behrens-9377200




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved