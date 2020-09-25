Gerald Vernon Behrens
Poulsbo - Gerald Vernon Behrens (also known by his initials GV) stepped into eternity on September 23, 2020, one week after his 90th birthday.
He was born September 16, 1930, in Viola Township, Osceola County, Iowa to Gerd and Grace (Leners) Behrens. He and his father were born in the same house. Growing up he lived on a farm with no electricity and attended rural school. His father passed away when he was 13. At that time, he, his mother and brother moved to Sibley, Iowa. He graduated from high school in 1950 and went to work for the local grain elevator. He joined the National Guard at age 17 where he served until age 28. He was a squad leader infantryman serving in the Red Bull 34th Division.
He met his future spouse Joyce Hickman in 1952 and married in 1953. At the time of his passing he and Joyce were married for 67 years. He and Joyce had three sons, Tom, Shawn and Jim.
In 1953 he started as an apprentice lineman for Iowa Electric Light and Power. He worked for the power company for 31 years.
In 1963 he moved his family to Spirit Lake, Iowa where he lived until 1987. While there he was active in his church, community organizations and was a member of IBEW. In 1987 he and Joyce moved to Poulsbo, Washington where he worked as the Maintenance Manager for Christ Memorial Church. He retired in 1991.
During his retirement he enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, the Washington coast and back to Iowa. He was particularly thrilled to go on a two-week mission trip with his oldest son to Panama working with the Guna people. He also enjoyed camping (from tent to trailer to mini home), baseball and his wife's cooking.
Gerald is survived by his spouse, three sons, grandchildren Elizabeth, Andrew, Nathanyl, Josiah, Daved and Dominique, daughters-in-law Nancy and Kim and one brother Marvin Behrens of Waverly, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his mother.
