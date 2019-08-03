|
Gina Gay Gould
Bremerton - Gina Gay Gould passed away from a brave battle with cancer on July 29 surrounded by her family. Gina was born January 8 1961 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She moved to Bremerton in 2002.
Gina is survived by her 9 children and her remaining 9 siblings. Gina worked for Bremerton Parks and Recreation from 2002 to present. She briefly worked at Cornerstone Montessori in 2015/16.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at Lions Park shelter #1 at 6PM.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 3, 2019