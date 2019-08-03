Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Lions Park shelter #1
Gina Gay Gould


1961 - 2019
Gina Gay Gould Obituary
Gina Gay Gould

Bremerton - Gina Gay Gould passed away from a brave battle with cancer on July 29 surrounded by her family. Gina was born January 8 1961 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She moved to Bremerton in 2002.

Gina is survived by her 9 children and her remaining 9 siblings. Gina worked for Bremerton Parks and Recreation from 2002 to present. She briefly worked at Cornerstone Montessori in 2015/16.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at Lions Park shelter #1 at 6PM.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 3, 2019
