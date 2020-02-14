|
|
Glen Allen Anunson
Poulsbo - Glen Allen Anunson, 83, of Poulsbo went to be with his Lord on January 17th. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mildred "Sally" Anderson and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his children: Susan Shaw of Kingston, Nancy Mattausch of Washington D.C., Peter of Cle Elum, Keith of Seattle and Karen Lowder of Bellevue; as well as siblings Al, Bob, Jim & Betty. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020