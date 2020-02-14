Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Anunson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Allen Anunson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Allen Anunson Obituary
Glen Allen Anunson

Poulsbo - Glen Allen Anunson, 83, of Poulsbo went to be with his Lord on January 17th. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mildred "Sally" Anderson and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his children: Susan Shaw of Kingston, Nancy Mattausch of Washington D.C., Peter of Cle Elum, Keith of Seattle and Karen Lowder of Bellevue; as well as siblings Al, Bob, Jim & Betty. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -