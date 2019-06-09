|
Glenn A. Klingbeil
- - Glenn A. Klingbeil entered this world on September 23, 1931, born to his parents Arthur and Sarah Klingbeil in Portland, Oregon. He left this earth for heaven on May 20, 2019 while peacefully resting in his chair. He moved to Walla Walla, Washington as a young child, and grew up working on his dad's farm. He loved haying, pruning trees, and other farm work, but his favorite activity was driving the tractor and the trucks to the food processing mills. After graduation he hired out to a neighbor helping with his farming activates. When he saw he was going to be drafted he joined the Navy. He traveled the world on a ship. Later when his time was up, he tried to get a job, but nothing was available. After 9 months at home, he reenlisted in the Navy with a promising career of 22 years achieving the rank of Machinist Master Chief retiring after a motorcycle accident left him disabled. He went on to multiple careers in private industry. He was forever learning and always on the lookout for new information. He traveled the world with his civil service job, trouble shooting all kinds of problems relating to ships and airplanes.
Glenn's family included 4 children, Glenda, Anita, with Bruce and Keith predeceasing him. His family also included 6 grandchildren; Helen, Jack, Amber, Brian, Stephanie and Michelle and 12 great grandchildren. Glenn loved his Lord, his wife, his family and his country.
Glenn married Faye Henden on October 25, 2015 after a whirl wind romance. They met at a dance class at the Elks hall in May of 2015. He was a loving husband and they had many great times together, although slowing down in the last few months. He also had a heart for the veteran organizations of the Disabled Veterans Assn. (DAV) and Fleet Reserve Association.
Glenn had a passion for machines with his focus on tractors, old and new. With his disability, his Kubota tractor allowed him many more activities. He attended many Farm All tractor shows and was involved in related organizations.
Glenn leaves behind his wife, Faye and his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as friends and other family members.. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bob and Doug, and his 2 sons.
A memorial service is planned for June 13th, 2019, 5:00PM at Evergreen Lutheran Church. A reception will be held following the memorial at the church social hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Evergreen Lutheran Church, 3200 Seabeck-Holly Rd., Seabeck, Wa., 98380; or Disabled Veterans Association, 2315 Burwell St., Bremerton, Wa., 98312.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 9, 2019