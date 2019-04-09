Resources
Gloria Jeanne (Groth) Boettcher

Gloria Jeanne (Groth) Boettcher Obituary
Gloria Jeanne (Groth) Boettcher

- - Gloria Jeanne (Groth) Boettcher, 92, died April 6, following a brief illness.

Gloria leaves her husband of 68 years, John "Jack" Boettcher of Bremerton, WA, sons Harlan of Marysville, WA, and Grant of Asheville, NC, daughter-in-law Robin and sister Ruth Ann Wildeman of San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by sisters Carolyn Garrett and Billie Barrett.

Gloria, who was born in Postville, Iowa, was very interested in the arts and was a talented local potter. She was a longtime member and Sunday School office volunteer at Memorial Lutheran Church in Bremerton and was a new member of Peace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the National MS Society or your favorite arts organization.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 9, 2019
