Gloria Rynd
Bremerton, WA
Gloria was at home with family when she recently passed away peacefully at age 95. Gloria was raised in New York City. During World War II she married John Rynd, who was in medical school in the Navy. They lived several places in the Northeast, before being transferred to Tacoma.
After discharge their family moved to Bremerton, where Dr. Rynd established a medical practice. Their four children were raised and educated in Bremerton.
Gloria was very active in her children's activities, both attending events and serving as an adult mentor. She volunteered as an advisor for Blue Birds, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire, Horizon Club and the church youth group, as well as supporting many other youth/teen groups. She was also an active volunteer in an Orthopedic Guild, PTA, and Medical Society auxiliary.
While actively involved with her own children, Gloria also befriended many other youth/teens who needed a supportive adult in their corner, sometimes giving them a safe place to live.
Gloria worked locally at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Keyport, and Bangor. While working Gloria continued her education and received an Associate Degree from Olympic College. She retired after many years at the Coast Guard headquarters in Seattle.
During retirement she volunteered for the Kitsap County Visitors Center, the Kitsap County Master Gardeners program, and in the library at Bremerton High School. Gloria also knitted many baby caps for the hospital and scarfs for the homeless.
Her hobbies were spending time with family, reading, traveling, hosting social events, gardening, watching wildlife, playing bridge, sewing, and handicrafts.
Gloria was extremely proud of her family and deeply loved every one of them. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, six grandchildren and their spouses, and eight great grandchildren. She taught us all to be welcoming and inclusive, to be inquisitive, well educated, and to be active volunteers in our community. She taught us about the importance of family and of taking care of the environment. In addition, her valuable examples of strength, resourcefulness, and creativity will be with us always. Rest peacefully now, our family anchor. Love you, love you!
Gloria asked that there be no memorial service. Instead, donations may be made in her name to the Washington Chapter of the Nature Conservancy in Seattle or to the Bremerton Community Theater.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 18, 2019