|
|
Glynn "Tal" Talmadge Price
Bremerton - Glynn "Tal" Talmadge Price, Jr., 72, of Bremerton, Washington passed suddenly March 11, 2019 at home.
He was born on August 4th, 1946 in Tacoma, Washington, the son of late Glynn Talmadge Price, Sr. and Caroline Elaine Jackson.
Tal grew up in Bremerton, graduating from East High School in 1964. He attended the University of Washington, studying English and History. He spent a summer exploring Europe while living in Paris and studying French. He was then drafted in the army. After basic training, he studied Chinese at the Language Institute in California. Tal then attended Law School at UPS for two years. He went on to manage his father's Dairy Queens until he found his great passion for commercial fishing. He opened a fish market and a commercial wood cutting company, and later a commercial shellfish company.
Tal grew up skiing, hiking, boating, fishing and spending time on his family's beach. He was an animal lover, owning and rescuing many beloved dogs, cats, and horses. Tal could always be found reading or keeping up with politics.
The joy of his life was marrying Sherri Hoptowit and having two daughters, Annie Fitzgerald and Katie King, who blessed him with two grandchildren, Kaden and Kyson King.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Annie and Craig Fitzgerald of Seabeck, WA, daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Kyle King of Bremerton, WA; grandchildren, Kaden and Kyson King of Bremerton, WA; and sister, Nancy Price of Bremerton, WA.
The family will be holding a small intimate ceremony to spread his ashes in his favorite place on earth, the Hood Canal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Kitsap Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 7, 2019