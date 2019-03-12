|
|
Grant Enger Schulze
Poulsbo, WA
Apr. 26, 1925 - Mar. 4, 2019
Grant Enger Schulze, 93, of Poulsbo died March 4, 2019 at Island Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born April 26, 1925 in Cottonwood, South Dakota to Otto and Clara Schulze. He attended school in Rapid City, South Dakota and went on to study at The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
He had three children Jay, Sandy, and Teri.
Grant served in the Navy and later served as a merchant marine in the Vietnam war. After the war he worked construction jobs finally retiring and moving to Poulsbo.
He loved his Hostmark family where he resided for over 30 years.
His family knew him only as a kind, happy and generous uncle who always felt like he was one of the "Sutherland kids".
He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 12, 2019