Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Schulze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Enger Schulze


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grant Enger Schulze Obituary
Grant Enger Schulze

Poulsbo, WA

Apr. 26, 1925 - Mar. 4, 2019

Grant Enger Schulze, 93, of Poulsbo died March 4, 2019 at Island Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born April 26, 1925 in Cottonwood, South Dakota to Otto and Clara Schulze. He attended school in Rapid City, South Dakota and went on to study at The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

He had three children Jay, Sandy, and Teri.

Grant served in the Navy and later served as a merchant marine in the Vietnam war. After the war he worked construction jobs finally retiring and moving to Poulsbo.

He loved his Hostmark family where he resided for over 30 years.

His family knew him only as a kind, happy and generous uncle who always felt like he was one of the "Sutherland kids".

He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.