Harold Ernest Sundberg



Poulsbo - Harold Ernest Sundberg, 92, of Poulsbo died peacefully November 4, 2020, at Kenmore Assisted Living with his wife of 70 years Shirley by his side.



Harold was the son of Herman and Clara Marie Sundberg of Poulsbo. He is survived by his brother Raymond W. Sundberg of Wenatchee, wife Shirley M. Sundberg of Kenmore, son Greg D. Sundberg and wife Sheila of Seattle and his grandchildren Ryan and Maya.



Harold had a long history in Kitsap County. His family homesteaded in Poulsbo in the 1880s and Harold was known to many, owning and operating the Sound Service Garage in Port Gamble from 1955 to 1996. Harold was a graduate of North Kitsap High School and an Army veteran, serving in Korea after WWII. Harold loved hunting ducks, pheasant, salmon fishing, and spending time with his family.



A Celebration of Life lunch will be arranged after COVID-19.



Harold and Shirley were longtime supporters of Seattle Children's Hospital. The family asks that donations in his memory be made there.









