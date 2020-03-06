|
|
Harold Miller Mathisen Jr.
Poulsbo - Harold Miller Mathisen Jr. of Poulsbo, WA passed away on the morning of February 28, 2020. Harold was 80 years old.
Harold was born in Seattle to Harold and June Mathisen Sr on September 29, 1939. He grew up in the Port Blakely and Toe Jam Hill areas of Bainbridge Island attending the McDonald School in Eagledale and Bainbridge High School with the class of 1957. Harold married his wife Eleanor Bolin on November 14, 1964 and together they raised two children, Mikal and Kenny on Bainbridge Island. He and his wife moved to the Sandy Hook community in Poulsbo in 1988 and he lived there the rest of his life.
Harold began working at the Wyckoff Creosote Plant out of high school but quickly left that to pursue a career as a commercial fisherman. Harold worked as a commercial fisherman from 1958 to 1996. He fished primarily in Alaska but also in Washington. He fished for king crab, salmon, halibut, and cod amongst other species. Boats he worked on included the purse seiner Seaquest, the crab boat Rainier and the trawler American No. 1. Harold fished with his son Kenny on the trawler Pacific Alliance and with his son Mikal on the crab boat Karin Lynn. After retiring from commercial fishing Harold worked for the Washington State Ferry system from 1997 through 2018. He spent the majority of his ferry time working the car deck and passenger ramp on the Kingston to Edmonds run.
Harold was an avid sports fisherman in his off time. He especially enjoyed his home in Sandy Hook that allowed him to dig clams and catch smelt off the beach. He could quickly row out to his mooring and be trolling for salmon in Agate Pass early in the morning or after work for the evening bite. Harold also took many sport fishing trips to Neah Bay, Washington; Tillamook, Oregon and Sitka, Alaska in his pursuit of king salmon. In his younger years he enjoyed pheasant and duck hunting in Eastern Washington. Harold and Eleanor also took numerous pleasure trips to central Washington and the Oregon coast.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Sr, and his mother, June. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, his two sons, Mikal (Stephanie) and Kenny, his grandsons, Jakob and Nathan, his brothers, George and Larry, and his sisters, Muriel (Beach) and Cindy (Amo).
At Harold's request a private family only service will be held at Kane Cemetery.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020