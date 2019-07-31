|
Harriet Elizabeth (Sullivan) Morton
- - Harriet Elizabeth (Sullivan) Morton, 99, passed away on July 22, 2019 at Harrison Hospital Bremerton.
Harriet was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Henry Clay Sullivan and Lulu Saffer Sullivan on November 29, 1919. She and her family moved to the Bremerton area in about 1922 and in 1923 they purchased 20 acres and a farmhouse on what is now Tracyton Beach Road. Harriet attended the old Tracyton school and graduated from Port Washington Bay High School (now Central Kitsap High School) in 1936. She was recently honored at the closing ceremony for Central Kitsap High School as one of the oldest living graduates, an honor that truly pleased her.
Harriet married Jim Morton in 1940 and they built a small house on part of her parents' property in Tracyton where they lived for over 70 years, raising five children. The house grew as did the family but never had more than one bathroom. Modesty was never an attribute in that household.
Jim and Harriet not only raised five children but also raised a large variety of fruits and vegetables in their garden. Harriet spent her summers picking, canning and freezing the fruits and vegetables and rounding up her children to help with those efforts, when she could.
Harriet was active in her church, Tracyton United Methodist, as well as with the Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, PTA, and the local area food bank. She also worked as a kitchen assistant for the Central Kitsap School District at Fairview Middle School for several years, from 1974 until 1984.
After Jim passed away in 2010, Harriet eventually moved to Canterbury Manor in east Bremerton where she lived independently for more than three years with her kitties Zoe and Iris. In 2017 Harriet and the kitties moved to Clearbrook Inn in Silverdale where she resided until her death.
Harriet is survived by two sons, Richard (Eileen) and Jim (Keiko); three daughters, Linda (David Smith), Chris Drebick (Pat ), and Marybeth Morton, all living in the Bremerton area. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; Amy Hartman (Barrett), Kelly Cooper (Ben), Stacey Krouse (Tad), Stephanie White (Jeff), Jacob Morton (Heather), Jesi Ford (Sean), Iwao Okada, Satomi Koizume (Atsushi), Joel Chrey, and Seth Drebick. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Harriet is survived by nineteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Marcia Sofie, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Joe and Dwight Sullivan, her sister Dorothy Sidam, and her great-grandson Sean Morton. Harriet is also survived by her beloved cat, Iris, who has found a new forever home with a Clearbrook employee.
We are so thankful that Mom lived a long, full life and that she was loved and cared for by so many; family, friends and professional acquaintances alike. Special thanks to Dr. Steffan Tolles and his staff, especially Peggy Griffel, ARNP, and Kelly; Dr. Todd Schneiderman; Dr. Pankaj Sharma; the staff at Canterbury Manor and Clearbrook Inn; and sincere love and gratitude to Kathi David who cared for both Mom and Dad when they most needed it.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18 at 1:30PM at the Tracyton United Methodist Church, 5153 Naomi Avenue, Tracyton, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet's name to the Tracyton United Methodist Church or to the Kitsap Humane Society, 9167 Dickey Road NW, Silverdale, WA 98383.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 31, 2019