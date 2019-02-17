Services
Plymouth Congregational Church
1217 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
1217 6th Avenue
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Applewhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Crawford Applewhite


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Crawford Applewhite Obituary
Harry Crawford Applewhite

Port Townsend, WA

Dec. 20, 1933 - Feb. 4, 2019

Reverend Harry Crawford Applewhite died while visiting his Port Townsend home with his wife Merrily Applewhite on Monday morning, February 4th. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1217 6th Avenue in Seattle on Saturday, February 23rd at 11AM. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to The Seattle Art Museum, or The Seattle Men's Chorus.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.