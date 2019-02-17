|
Harry Crawford Applewhite
Port Townsend, WA
Dec. 20, 1933 - Feb. 4, 2019
Reverend Harry Crawford Applewhite died while visiting his Port Townsend home with his wife Merrily Applewhite on Monday morning, February 4th. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1217 6th Avenue in Seattle on Saturday, February 23rd at 11AM. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to The Seattle Art Museum, or The Seattle Men's Chorus.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 17, 2019