Harry Enrique Williams
Harry Enrique Williams

Bremerton - Harry Enrique Williams was born on May 13, 1950 in La Paz, Bolivia. He lived in Bremerton, Washington for 29 years where he worked as a structural engineer for his company, Marchriss Engineering.

He loved golf, bowling, and playing music. For a short period of time, he played in a local band called Without Warning where he played guitar. His biggest love was his family and spending time together, whether playing poker at home or making fun of old sci-fi movies.

Harry passed away on October 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Williams; children, Angela Merrill of Beaverton, Oregon, Christina Schlarb of Bremerton, Washington, and Mario Williams of New Westminster, BC.

Private interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton, Washington. Arrangements are entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
