Manchester - Hazel Elizabeth Fabrizio of Manchester, Washington passed away peacefully on July 27th 2019, she was 83 years of age.

Hazel leaves her 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 2 nephews and their families.

She was the last member of her generation, and has now joined her husband Walter, her beloved sisters and a multitude of loved ones that have welcomed her in Heaven. She was a lifelong member of the LDS Church.

Hazel loved her beautiful view of Puget Sound, long drives, Costco cookies and her daily visits from wandering peacocks, stray cats and begging squirrels.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rose Hills Cemetary in Whittier California.

There are no services planned at this time.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
