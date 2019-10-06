|
|
Heidi was born in Tacoma, Washington, raised in Port Orchard, finally settling into her beloved home in Cle Elum where her love of animals and the outdoors flourished.
She touched the hearts of so many, and was loved by all.
She is survived by her mother, father, stepfather, sister and brother-in-law, two stepsisters and a stepbrother.
Heidi spent many years with Microsoft, was an avid equestrian and creator of "Brownie Bites Low Sugar Horse Treats". Her passion for the animals drove her to create treats that were healthy and easy to digest. Dogs loved them too.
She was highly involved with Washington State Horseman and was a certified horse show judge and loved teaching the art of horsemanship to so many over the years.
She was beautiful, inside and out and inspired the lives of everyone she met. She was a creative, gentle, loving soul.
Gone too soon, she will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life in her honor will be held on October 20th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Gig Harbor Yacht Club, 8209 Stinson Avenue, Gig Harbor, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 6, 2019