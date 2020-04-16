|
|
Helen Ann (Roseth) McBane
Port Orchard - Helen Ann (Roseth) McBane passed away on a sunny Spring day April 14, 2020 in her home in Port Orchard surrounded by family at 95 years young. One of 13 children, Helen was born in Edmore, North Dakota to Carl Hans Roseth and Torina Dorthea "Dorothy" Larsen. Father Carl was born Jan 17, 1890 in Grafton, North Dakota, his parents Hans and Carrie (Knudson) Roseth were immigrants of Norway. Mother Torina came to North Dakota from Telemark, Norway at the age of 17. She was sent by her family in hopes to find better opportunities in America. Helen enjoyed time with her family, reading and her weekly casino run. She is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Matthew "Mac" McBane (1914-1994), her grandson Matthew Monaghan and 11 siblings. She is survived by her sister Deanna (Roseth) Horne of Fargo North Dakota; her daughters Mary Hawkins of Port Orchard, Carol Monaghan of Manchester and Diane McBane of Gig Harbor, along with 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020