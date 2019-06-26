|
Helen June Clingan
Yakima - Helen June Clingan passed away on May 29th. She was born on October 5th in 1935 in Yakima, Washington. She was a gentle soul and had a great smile. Helen loved country music and fried chicken. Her residence was managed by Kitsap Residences and she was provided guardianship services through the Hoehnen Guardianship Foundation. Helen will be fondly remembered in a memorial gathering on Wednesday the 26th of June at 1:00 pm at the Kitsap Residences' office at 2505 SE Mile Hill Rd. in Port Orchard.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 26, 2019