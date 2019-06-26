Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Clingan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen June Clingan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen June Clingan Obituary
Helen June Clingan

Yakima - Helen June Clingan passed away on May 29th. She was born on October 5th in 1935 in Yakima, Washington. She was a gentle soul and had a great smile. Helen loved country music and fried chicken. Her residence was managed by Kitsap Residences and she was provided guardianship services through the Hoehnen Guardianship Foundation. Helen will be fondly remembered in a memorial gathering on Wednesday the 26th of June at 1:00 pm at the Kitsap Residences' office at 2505 SE Mile Hill Rd. in Port Orchard.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.