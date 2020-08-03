Helen Payne
Bremerton - Helen Aarshaug Whittaker Payne was born of Norwegian immigrant parents on February 26, 1916. Their family, of seven, made their home in Port Orchard, Washington. She was taken by jesus to her heavenly home on July 29, 2020.
Helen had two children, Marcia Serwold (Roger) and Bernie Whittaker (Mary). She also had four grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
Helen worked as a buyer at Bremerton's prestigious Bremer's Department Store. After retirement, Helen became an avid golfer. She golfed until she was 90 years old. Helen also played a mean game of Cribbage and would challenge the best of them to a game.
When asked about her secret to a long life, she advised, "Think positively, and keep moving."
All those who knew Helen, and especially her family, have been blessed by Helen's 104.5 years of love, steadfast faith, generosity and Norwegian grit.
In Helen's memory, donations may be made to:
Kitsap Humane Society
9167 Dickey Rd NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
A life story and tribute wall is available at www.rill.com
