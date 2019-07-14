Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Brownsville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Cuellar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Starevich Cuellar


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Starevich Cuellar Obituary
Helen Starevich Cuellar

- - Born on June 17th,1919 and passed away on June 19th, 2019. Helen was born in Ronald, WA to Steve and Mary Starevich, the third of five children. She was raised in Manette. In 1941 she married Manuel Cuellar in San Francisco, CA. They were married for 70 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Bob, and sister Chinkey. She is survived by sisters Mildred Huyghe, Anna Hepworth and numerous nephews and nieces.

Helen was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and dancing. She was able to enjoy her 100th birthday surrounded by many family members. The family would like to thank The Ridge Memory Care and Hospice for their compassion during her last few days. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brownsville United Methodist Church August 9th at 1 p.m.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.