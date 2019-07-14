|
|
Helen Starevich Cuellar
- - Born on June 17th,1919 and passed away on June 19th, 2019. Helen was born in Ronald, WA to Steve and Mary Starevich, the third of five children. She was raised in Manette. In 1941 she married Manuel Cuellar in San Francisco, CA. They were married for 70 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Bob, and sister Chinkey. She is survived by sisters Mildred Huyghe, Anna Hepworth and numerous nephews and nieces.
Helen was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and dancing. She was able to enjoy her 100th birthday surrounded by many family members. The family would like to thank The Ridge Memory Care and Hospice for their compassion during her last few days. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brownsville United Methodist Church August 9th at 1 p.m.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 14, 2019