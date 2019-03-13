|
|
Helena Ann Pond Bayer
Port Orchard, WA
mar. 27, 1936 - feb. 25, 2019
Helena Ann Pond (Nina) was born in Houston TX, March 27, 1936. She married Frank Martin (Ted) Bayer (of Fargo ND) in 1952. The couple had four children: Christopher Andrew Bayer (of Gig Harbor WA), Steven Eric Bayer (of Salt Lake City UT), Nina Pond Bayer (of Port Orchard WA), and Catherine Bayer Carter (of Bremerton WA). Helena (82 yrs.) died February 25, 2019, in Gig Harbor WA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Pond (of San Antonio TX), and her son, Christopher. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Pond Spicer (of San Antonio), her husband, Ted, her three youngest children, seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 13, 2019