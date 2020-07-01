1/1
Herbert Edwin Hammond
Herbert Edwin Hammond

Silverdale - Herbert Edwin Hammond, age 102 of Silverdale, WA passed away on May 21, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1917, in Pullman, WA to parents James and Mable (Petty) Hammond.

Herbert attended Pullman High School, graduating in 1935. He then went on to earn a B.S. in Mining Engineering at Washington State University, graduating in 1942. Soon after graduating, Herbert married Lorna Porter in Spokane, WA on June 6, 1942. He later joined the US Navy (March 1944 to April 1946) and served with the amphibious forces in the Pacific and was involved with Asiatic Pacific - Bronze Star and the Philippine Liberation. Herbert's main career was working as an engineer with the VA Hospital operation, serving for 25 years across Montana, Wyoming, and Washington. He worked as the Chief of Engineering Services and retired in 1974. Prior to the war, Herbert worked with the US Geological Survey as a topographic engineer for two and a half years in Washington, California, Louisiana, Missouri, and Michigan.

After Lorna passed away in 2002, Herbert met Elaine Allen. The two later married in Bremerton, WA on August 20, 2005. Elaine then passed in 2007.

Herbert was an active member of St. Anthony's Episcopal Church (Silverdale, WA), B.P.O. Elks Lodge 1181 (Bremerton, WA), Docent at the Keyport Naval Undersea Museum, and served as a volunteer worker at the Kitsap City Library (Poulsbo, WA). He enjoyed salmon fishing, bowling (many trophies), reading, propagating flowers and veggies in the greenhouse he built, sailing and fishing at Lake Retreat home, and repairing most anything as long as he had duct tape and baling wire.

Herbert is preceded in death by his parents James and Mabel, spouses Lorna (Porter) and Elaine (Allen), brother Charles Hammond, and sister Lillian Oldfield. He is survived by his son Thomas Hammond (Port Orchard, WA), grandchild Wendy Hammond, and great-grandchild Summer Hammond, and the son and family of his second wife - James and Joan Allen, their children James Jr. and Josie Hankins.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery.






Published in Kitsap Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
