|
|
Herbert Schulbach
Port Orchard - March 7, 1924 - April 24, 2019
Herbert Schulbach passed away in Port Orchard, WA, April 24, 2019. He was 95. He was born March 7, 1924, on a farm in Astoria, OR, to Lempi and August Schulbach. He served in the United States Army during World War II and then attended college on the G.I. bill. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1948 with a degree in Soils Science. He was involved in agriculture all his life. His activities were in plants, soil and water chemistry, crop production, physical problems of soils, plant water use, and irrigation application. While working at the Soils Salinity Laboratory in Riverside, CA., he met his future wife, Helen Nuspliger. They married Nov. 22, 1952, and began a life of travel and adventure. Herb's jobs took him (and sometimes the whole family) around the world. Herb worked and consulted in Afghanistan, India, Panama, Peru, Nicaragua, Libya, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. In many of these countries, he volunteered and helped local colleges and soils labs repair, adjust, assemble, or make equipment. He also worked in several places in California. Herb spent the last 18 of his 40 years of professional activity with the University of California Agricultural Extension Service in Colusa County, CA. There, as a soils and irrigation specialist, Herb helped improve almond production by a factor of 10. He enjoyed helping farmers—providing advice and solving unusual problems to enable them to improve their crop yields. After he retired in 1988, he continued to provide advice to farmers until he and Helen moved to Bremerton, WA, in 2003. Herb was a devoted husband and father with a wide range of interests including ocean fishing, gardening, cooking, puzzles, and hummingbirds. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ernest, Roy, and Joel; his sister Sylvia Rowley; his wife Helen; and his son Kurt. He is survived by his brothers Adolph and August; son Karl (wife Robin); daughter Cathy (husband Kenneth Stevens, Jr.); and grandchildren Sabrina Schulbach and Kenneth Stevens, III. Herb will be buried at the National Cemetery in Tahoma, WA. Donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 17, 2019