Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Stefnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman James Stefnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman James Stefnik Obituary
Herman James Stefnik

Seabeck - Herman James Stefnik passed on January 6th, 2020 at his home in Seabeck, Washington. Herman was born on April 7th, 1933 in East Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to parents John Paul Stefnik and wife Mary Stefnik.

Herman is survived by his wife Sharon, sister Ann, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Coco. Herman left an impact on everyone who knew him and he will be deeply missed.

His funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Thursday, January 16th. Public viewing will begin at 9:45am with a Rosary to begin at 10:30 am. Mass will start at 11:00 am with a reception to follow downstairs in Camerman hall. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -