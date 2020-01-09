|
Herman James Stefnik
Seabeck - Herman James Stefnik passed on January 6th, 2020 at his home in Seabeck, Washington. Herman was born on April 7th, 1933 in East Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to parents John Paul Stefnik and wife Mary Stefnik.
Herman is survived by his wife Sharon, sister Ann, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Coco. Herman left an impact on everyone who knew him and he will be deeply missed.
His funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Thursday, January 16th. Public viewing will begin at 9:45am with a Rosary to begin at 10:30 am. Mass will start at 11:00 am with a reception to follow downstairs in Camerman hall. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020