Herminio Diniega Cu
Bremerton - April 25, 1953 - May 7, 2019
Herminio Diniega Cu, was a simple but honorable man. He was raised in the Philippines where he was the 5th of seven children. He attended Divine Word College and graduated in Business Administration where he met the love of his life and biggest supporter, Evelyn Ipalari. They quickly fell in love and married on May 12, 1977. Hermie and Evelyn are blessed with two wonderful children Harvey and Emma Cu.
Hermie joined the US Navy in Subic Bay, Philippines and was provided a pharmacy schooling and later on stationed in Bremerton Naval Hospital. While he was active he also worked partime at Harrison Memorial Hospital where he enjoyed working with co-workers that became part of his life. After few years he was assigned in Japan for a quick tour with the medical team. Then he was called to serve in the Desert Storm front lines with medical team. He came back to Bremerton and after few months was stationed back to Japan for another brief tour.
Hermie retired after 23 years of faithful service, as a Chief Officer. His time in the navy instilled a sense of honor and principle which made him a tremedous leader.
With integrity, genuine intentions, Hermie always wanted to be productive, he worked with honesty, intelligence and decisiveness. He never gave up to make things significant and ultimately to make a difference. One very important project to him was the Pacifi Northwest Ilocandia Association. In 1987, the PNIA was formed by Mr. and Mrs. Ed Soriano and three other military couples. Herminio served as the President from 1995-2008. He had visions and used hard work, tenacity and courage with much adversity and various challenges as he sought to find a place for his present and future members. During his administration the PNIA was able to obtain a 501c (3) to qualify funding from grants and purchased a 5 acre land on Trigger Ave in Silverdale.The road to success was never easy. There were times where it seemed the preparation, fund raising, negotiations and meetings would never end. Meetings with not only local membership but also with supporters, financers, engineers, contractors, government regulators, local and state leaders. With some county requirements the organization has to comply and the State Grant awarded In 2005 was set to expire it was in the best interest to purchase an existing building. He had multiple discussions with Senator Phil Rockefeller who was instrumental in obtaining the State Grant and the realization of the Multicultural Center project in mid 2009.
Hermie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Evelyn Cu, their children Harvey I Cu, Emma Caren I Cu, grandchildren Silas Alexander-Cu & Carter Cu, mother, Encarnacion D. Cu, sisters Gloria Cu Acoba, Elena Cu, Florencio Cu, Gervacio (JR) Cu and Irineo Cu.
A viewing and celebration of his life will be held on Wed June 5th 1-6 pm @ Miller Woodlawn Funeral Home (5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton). Viewing, Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea on June 6th @ 10:00 am, Mass @ 11:00 am, 12-2:00 pm Reception and 2:00 pm will be burial.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 29, 2019