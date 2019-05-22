|
Holly (Helen) Tee
Silverdale - On May 6, 2019, Holly (Helen) Tee, 92, passed peacefully at her residence in Silverdale with her husband Raymond, of 71 years, by her side. She was the oldest of five children born In Milford, Iowa to John and Violet Struchen. She married Raymond in 1945 and worked as a Credit reporter and investigator. She, her husband and 2 children moved to Ketchikan, Alaska for 17 years. She always enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, flying and walking on the beaches and county fair. She was active in the Presbyterian Church and Boy Scouts. She loved to travel and left behind multiple travel albums that make you feel like you were right there with them. Her many hobbies included oil tinting of photos, gardening, decorating cakes, cooking, turning driftwood into life-like animals and many other artistic creations. Her unexpected one-liners, that made us all laugh, will be sorely missed. Holly was a 2 time cancer survivor and always kept a positive outlook on life.
Holly is survived by her husband, Raymond of Silverdale, WA, daughter Dori (David) Cranmore of Wasilla, Alaska, sister Florence Welch of Vancouver, WA, brother John Struchen Sr. of Vancouver, WA, Grandchildren Nicholas (Kirstin) Finney of Snohomish, WA, Jeremiah (Bekah) Tee of Bigfork, Montana, Colleen (Ben) Leigh of Olympia, WA, 7 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Holly was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Delores Kelby and Shirley Welch and son, David Tee.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12-3pm at the Red Barn at 12169 Country Meadows Lane, Silverdale, WA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 22, 2019