Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Episcopal Church
Poulsbo, WA
Howard Kenneth "Bill" Asher

Howard Kenneth "Bill" Asher Obituary
Howard Kenneth "Bill" Asher

Bremerton, WA - Howard Kenneth "Bill" Asher passed away on March 31, 2019 in Bremerton, WA after a prolonged illness. He was 87 years old.

Howard was born in March 1932 in Seattle to Howard T. and Rose E. (Normandin) Asher. He grew up in Mount Vernon, WA. After high school he moved to Kitsap County, spending the rest of his life living there.

Howard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lillian; children Jeff Asher (Linda), Wendy Tweten, Bill Asher and Sally Asher; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and his brother Richard "Rick" Asher (Cindy). He was predeceased by his parents and brother Gary D. Asher.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Episcopal Church in Poulsbo, WA.

www.tuellmckeebremerton.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
