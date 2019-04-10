|
Howard Kenneth "Bill" Asher
Bremerton, WA - Howard Kenneth "Bill" Asher passed away on March 31, 2019 in Bremerton, WA after a prolonged illness. He was 87 years old.
Howard was born in March 1932 in Seattle to Howard T. and Rose E. (Normandin) Asher. He grew up in Mount Vernon, WA. After high school he moved to Kitsap County, spending the rest of his life living there.
Howard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lillian; children Jeff Asher (Linda), Wendy Tweten, Bill Asher and Sally Asher; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and his brother Richard "Rick" Asher (Cindy). He was predeceased by his parents and brother Gary D. Asher.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Episcopal Church in Poulsbo, WA. Please view the full obituary and share your memories with the family at
www.tuellmckeebremerton.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 10, 2019