Hulda Elaine Gibson Evans
Bremerton - Mrs. Hulda Elaine Gibson Evans, age 91, Bremerton, WA, passed away peacefully Thursday evening April 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Elaine was born February 4, 1929 in Cosmopolis, Washington, daughter of the late Lee Gibson and Juanita Gibson. Her great grandparents were early pioneers in Grays Harbor county, a fact that she took great pride in. Her great grandparents homesteaded in the area and traded with local Indian tribes on the Chehalis River and held county office positions.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wilburn "Max" Evans, her daughter, Shannon Mondloch, her sister, Dorothy Trenor and her brother, Jack Gibson.
Elaine was a woman of great courage and overcame many obstacles and hardships during her life. She enjoyed a long career in the medical field, had many friends and extended family. She was a person who loved a good meal and even better wine. She adored her grandchildren and made them all feel special. She never forgot a birthday or holiday and had an amazing ability to select the perfect gift. She was a spit fire of a woman who spoke her mind and filtered little but always did so with good natured humor.
She is survived by her son Todd (Rhonda Correll) Evans, her grandchildren Nicole (Edmund) Doucette, Morgan Evans, Riley Evans, Jace (Jennifer) White, Alex (Shawna Vanderford) Correll, her great grandchildren Noelle & Brie Doucette, Porter Scappini and her sister Rosemary (Leroy Henry) Small and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined.
The family is eternally grateful to both Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care and the staff at Stafford Suites of Port Orchard for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to these organizations.
Stafford Suites-1761 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 (made out to Stafford Suites, with a note on the memo line designating it to "Staff Christmas Fund")
Franciscan Hospice-P.O. Box 1502, Tacoma, WA 98401-1502
Chifranciscan.org/foundation
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020