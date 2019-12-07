|
Hylda (Penny) Blaske
August 10, 1937 to October 30, 2019
Hylda (Penny) Blaske, 82, of Port Orchard, WA. passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1937 in Harden, Montana to Alex and Margaret Boath. Penny is preceded in death by her parents Alex and Margaret Boath, husband Roy Blaske, son Scott Blaske, uncle Frank Kelly, sister and brother-in-law Anne Marie and Mike Greene, and brother-in-law Jim Farnum. She is survived by her sister Sandy Farnum of Weiser, Idaho and brother Andrew (Jim) of Bremerton, WA., brother and sister-in-law Gale and Myrlene Holfert of Mill City, OR. Penny began her telecommunication career shortly after graduating high school when she joined Pacific Northwest Bell's engineering staff in Seattle. She spoke years later of how wonderful those gentlemen were to work with and how much she enjoyed reconnecting with them on a regular basis. When she and Roy built their home in Port Orchard in the early 50's to be closer to his work place at the Bremerton Shipyard. Penny transfered to PNB's Bremerton Business office where she enjoyed the company of fellow employees there long after it's closure. In the late 1970"s she began her career at the telephone utilities in Gig Harbor and stayed thru many company name changes until her retirement from Centurylink in 1992. She will always be remembered not only for her professionalism and accuracy on the job but for always getting fellow employees with jokes, stories and antics as well as challenging management to do the right thing. After her retirement Penny and Roy became snow birds... enjoying the warmth of the Phoenix area sun in the winter but escaping the heat and returning to her native northwest in the summer until she finally moved "Home" in 2016. Arrangements under the direction of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA. 98312. Memorial Mass for Hylda (Penny) Blaske will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1100 am with reception to follow at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave. Port Ortchard, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019