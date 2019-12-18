Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Kitsap Golf & Country Club
3885 NW Golf Club Hill Rd
Bremerton, WA
Ina G. Olsen


1925 - 2019
Ina G. Olsen Obituary
Ina G. Olsen

Tahuya - April 22, 1925 - December 9, 2019

Ina G. Olsen of Tahuya, WA passed away surrounded by her large loving family. She was born in Seattle to Frank and Mildred Gabrielson and spent the rest of her life in Seattle, Longview and Tahuya, WA. After graduating from Ballard High School, she worked for the Federal Reserve Bank and soon met the love of her life, Neil W. Olsen. Together, they owned Olsen Shoes in Bremerton and Longview as well as Olsen Construction based out of Tahuya.

Ina was an artist, an avid reader, golf enthusiast, a member of Women of Rotary and an expert in crossword and sudoku. She loved her life on Hood Canal surrounding herself with family, friends, and her church. She is survived by her sister, Francis Hawney; her five children, Marilyn Boyle, Steven Olsen, Stanton Olsen, Maureen Sarver and Mary Donley; as well as 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Ina will be held December 27th at 2:00pm at Kitsap Golf & Country Club, 3885 NW Golf Club Hill Rd, Bremerton, WA 98312. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ina's name to St Nicholas Episcopal Church, PO Box 101,Tahuya, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
