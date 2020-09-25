Ingrid Andrea Ellis
Poulsbo - Ingrid Andrea Ellis, 74, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on August 15, 2020. Born on October 14, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA, Ingrid went on to graduate from Wilson High School in Long Beach, CA. She attended higher education, receiving a cosmology certificate. On June 18, 1966, Ingrid married Jim Ellis in Long Beach, CA. For 45 years, Ingrid was self employed at Backwards Unlimited and in her spare time enjoyed gardening and being an advocate for animal rights. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alice Fink. Ingrid's memory will live on with her loving husband of 54 years, Jim; daughters, Andrea Smallbeck of Kingston, WA, Rebecca Ellis, of Kingston, WA; brother, Jim Fink of Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Bryce, Hayden, Carson, and Grady; 2 great-grandchildren, Emelia and Claire Sobeck; and extended family, Sehee Kim, Eric Smallbeck, and Cindy Watt. At Ingrid's request, no formal services will be held. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com