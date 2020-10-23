1/1
Isabel Josephine Bramel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabel Josephine Bramel

Poulsbo - Isabel Josephine Bramel (Dymesich) , 97, died peacefully October 7, 2020 in Poulsbo Washington.

She was born July 10th, 1923 in Ashland, Wisconsin.

Isabel was proud of her farming origins, her Croatian heritage, her faith and her family.

She was an avid gardener and active in the SilverSneakers exercise program for the past 20 years. She had passion about the plight of the Native American and supported many charities throughout her life.

Mrs. Bramel was married to Eugene Wilson Bramel in 1956. He preceded her in death May 8, 1998.

One of 13 children, Isabel is survived by her sister Catherine Delfield of Benoit, Wisconsin.

Children include son Terry Bramel, deceased; son Steve Bramel and son-in-law Richard Hebert of Tucson ,Arizona; daughter Judy and son-in-law Kim Landis of Silverdale Washington; granddaughter Teresa and grandsons Clark and Nolan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held on October 22, 2020 at the Mountain View Cemetery. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com

"Richer than I you will never be, for I had a mother who sang to me"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved