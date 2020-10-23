Isabel Josephine Bramel
Poulsbo - Isabel Josephine Bramel (Dymesich) , 97, died peacefully October 7, 2020 in Poulsbo Washington.
She was born July 10th, 1923 in Ashland, Wisconsin.
Isabel was proud of her farming origins, her Croatian heritage, her faith and her family.
She was an avid gardener and active in the SilverSneakers exercise program for the past 20 years. She had passion about the plight of the Native American and supported many charities throughout her life.
Mrs. Bramel was married to Eugene Wilson Bramel in 1956. He preceded her in death May 8, 1998.
One of 13 children, Isabel is survived by her sister Catherine Delfield of Benoit, Wisconsin.
Children include son Terry Bramel, deceased; son Steve Bramel and son-in-law Richard Hebert of Tucson ,Arizona; daughter Judy and son-in-law Kim Landis of Silverdale Washington; granddaughter Teresa and grandsons Clark and Nolan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services were held on October 22, 2020 at the Mountain View Cemetery. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
"Richer than I you will never be, for I had a mother who sang to me"