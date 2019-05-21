|
|
Ivy Morris
Bremerton - Ivy, 82, died 5/14/19 in Bremerton. She was born 12/4/36, in Layton, Utah.
Ivy grew up in Layton, Utah & married William K. Morris in 1956. She served the government faithfully until retirement in 1993. She is survived by her son Michael & his wife Amy. Extended family Joann, Gene, Marie, Ladonna, Jeff, Stacy, Trent, Ken, Sandy, Bliss & Lori Morris, & their families. Graveside service: Sound View Cemetery in Nordland 5/24 at 4PM. Flowers can be sent to Kosec Funeral Home in Port Townsend.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 21, 2019