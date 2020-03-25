|
Hansville, WA - Jack P. Madden, 91, of Hansville, WA, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1929, to Chester and Ethel (Brown) Fine in Vallejo, Calif. Jack went on to graduate in 1947 from South Kitsap High School. He served with honor in the US Army from 1950-1953 and earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. He received the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Campaign Stars, and the Combat Infantryman's Badge with the 7th Infantry Division 32nd Infantry Regiment. After his service, Jack married Patricia Zeller on April 25, 1954, in Calif. They were happily married for 57 years. Jack was a plumber for 37 years in Kitsap County, working at Poulsbo Plumbing and as owner/operator of Jack Madden Plumbing. He was known as being a craftsman in his trade. Jack was a 66 year member of Plumbers Union Local 26 and a member of the Bainbridge Island Colin Hyde Legion Post 172. In his spare time, Jack was an avid Seattle Mariners fan and was always working on something. He was truly a "Jack" of all trades. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and his parents. Jack's memory will live on with his children, Cheryl Webster (Keith), Chuck Madden (Debbie), and Paula Borg (Tom); eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Services are being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Martha and Mary Health Services. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to "Martha and Mary Health Services. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
