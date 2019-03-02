Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Jack Wanke
Jack Wanke

Bremerton, WA

Jack Wanke passed away Feb 18, 2019 from natural causes. He was married to Arlene for 67 years when she passed away. He was born in Saginaw, Michigan and served in the army during WWII as a surgical assistant. He moved to Bremerton 39 years ago and retired from PSNS Shop 31 as GF2. They were snowbirds for many years, he loved the outdoors, sports fishing, and commercial fishing at Neah Bay. He is survived by a son, daughter, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great- grandchildren.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 2, 2019
